Warriors 123, Kings 116: Kings Give Up First Home Loss of the Series

It's win or go home from here on out.
By | 21 Comments | April 26, 2023
Game Thread: Kings vs Warriors Game 5

Go Kings!
By | 263 Comments
April 26, 2023

Kings vs Warriors Game 5 Preview: Hold Sweet Home

The Sacramento Kings are on their third chance now to push the Warriors to the brink of elimination but risk pushing themselves to the edge if they can’t tonight in Sacramento.
By | 50 Comments
April 26, 2023

Kings vs. Warriors Game 5 Fan Predictions

It's Playoff Prediction Time!
By | 2 Comments
April 26, 2023

De’Aaron Fox, Mike Brown, and Davion Mitchell discuss Fox’s injury and availability for Game 5

Fox expects to play, while Brown and Mitchell emphasized that the team will step up if Fox can't go.
By | 23 Comments
April 25, 2023

The Kings Herald Podcast Network

Kings vs Warriors is tied 2-2, De’Aaron Fox is injured, and a Game 5 preview, with Jerry Reynolds

By and | 3 Comments
April 24, 2023

The Kings take a 2-0 series lead vs. the Warriors | The Kings Herald Show

By and | 13 Comments
April 19, 2023

Kings Pulse: Anthony Slater’s perspective on the series

By | 14 Comments
April 13, 2023
De’Aaron Fox plans to play in Game 5

"No ifs, ands or buts. I'm playing" - De'Aaron Fox said to Sacramento media today after practice.
By | 46 Comments | April 25, 2023
Royal Roundtable: Best of Three?

The Kings Herald Staff discusses the Kings-Warriors series now that it's all knotted up, and also the implications of the De'Aaron Fox injury.
By | 11 Comments | April 25, 2023
Kings vs Warriors is tied 2-2, De’Aaron Fox is injured, and a Game 5 preview, with Jerry Reynolds

Come for the Kings talk, stay for the landscaping advice.
By and | 3 Comments | April 24, 2023
De’Aaron Fox has fractured finger, doubtful for Game 5

Just a devastating bit of news for the Kings.
By | 79 Comments | April 24, 2023
Mike Brown lays out lessons learned against the Warriors

The Sacramento Kings are gaining some valuable lessons in this first-round series that will no doubt help them as they continue to build.
By | 6 Comments | April 24, 2023
Keeping faith in Keegan Murray now and tomorrow

Mike Brown's belief in Keegan Murray could have long lasting dividends.
By | 20 Comments | April 24, 2023
Warriors 126, Kings 125: Kings fall short at the buzzer as Warriors tie the series

The Kings never quit and nearly stole one on the road.
By | 83 Comments | April 23, 2023
Game Thread: Kings vs Warriors Game 4 Open Thread

Go Kings!
By | 267 Comments | April 23, 2023
Kings vs Warriors Game 4 Preview: A Shootout At High Noon

After dropping their first playoff game in 17 years, the Sacramento Kings have yet another chance to put the defending champions within a game of elimination.
By | 26 Comments | April 23, 2023
Kings vs. Warriors Game 4 Fan Predictions

It's Playoff Prediction Time!
By | 6 Comments | April 22, 2023
The Sacramento Kings need to find their offensive flow

Early shot-clock three-pointers and a lack of lane penetration killed the Kings on Thursday evening.
By | 28 Comments | April 21, 2023
Warriors 114, Kings 97: Poor execution dooms the Kings on the road

The Kings struggled mightily on the road.
By | 76 Comments | April 20, 2023
Game Thread: Kings vs Warriors Game 3 Open Thread

Go Kings!
By | 246 Comments | April 20, 2023
Kings vs Warriors Game 3 Preview: Upside Down in the Valley

The Sacramento Kings hold a 2-0 series lead over the defending champions - widely considered rude and very unwise by experts in the Bay Area.
By | 58 Comments | April 20, 2023
Kings vs. Warriors Game 3 Fan Predictions

It's Playoff Prediction Time!
By | 7 Comments | April 20, 2023
Sacramento has upped their intensity on the defensive end of the floor

The Kings have found success through two games by being physical, winning the pace battle, and maintaining their poise.
By | 22 Comments | April 19, 2023
Mike Brown wins NBA Coach of the Year

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown is the NBA's Coach of the Year for the second time.
By | 57 Comments | April 19, 2023
Royal Roundtable: Playoff Basketball is fun

The Kings Herald staff discusses the first two games against the Warriors and their thoughts on the series moving forwards.
By | 38 Comments | April 19, 2023
Draymond Green suspended for Game 3

The league responded to Draymond’s stomp.
By | 118 Comments | April 19, 2023
The Kings take a 2-0 series lead vs. the Warriors | The Kings Herald Show

The Sacramento Kings have arrived.
By and | 13 Comments | April 19, 2023
