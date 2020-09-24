Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Quis viverra nibh cras...
The Kings look to start their season as disruptors of the natural flow of the NBA’s elites but will face another uphill battle if they want to establish themselves as playoff, or championship, contenders.
Brown addressed roster changes driven by defense are not limited to Kevin Huerter's role.
Let's kick off the season by guessing how the Kings will do this year!
Concerns about Sacramento's injury luck are overblown.
Akis and Tony share their thoughts on the Kings preseason now that it's officially over and real games are just around the corner.
They are blue.
The move leaves an open roster spot heading into the season.
Go Kings!
The Kings get a preview of their opening game opponent as the Kings finish the preseason.
Here we go again.
Hippity-hop to the preseason barbershop.
There are hints of new wrinkles being added to an already explosive Sacramento Kings offense this season, but what Mike Brown intends to be largely different is the defense.
The Kings take on the Warriors in preseason action, with a few key changes for both teams.
The moves brings the roster to 18.
The Kings have now played two preseason games and Akis, Tony and Tim got together to give their early thoughts on the Beam Team so far.
Go Kings!
Let's get mad at perceived slights anyway!
A preseason rivalry personified.